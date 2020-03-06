Men's volleyball: How to watch No. 7 UC Irvine at No. 10 Grand Canyon

UC Irvine enters this matchup with an 8-7 mark and is coming off a 3-1 victory over Grand Canyon. In the win, Alexandre Nsakanda led the Cougars with 19 kills while Joel Schenidmiller registered 13 kills of his own. UC Irvine had lost four consecutive games prior to getting back on track with their win over Grand Canyon.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon has also had a great deal of success throughout the 2020 season. The Antelopes enter the contest with a 12-5 record and are coming off their win over Saturday's opponent. In that matchup, Camden Gianni led the way with 17 kills while Christian Janke added 13 of his own to pace Grand Canyon. It marked their second consecutive loss after also falling 3-1 at the hands of Concordia Irvine.

