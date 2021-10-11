Switzerland's Marcel Hug had a lot to celebrate on Monday after winning his fifth career men's wheelchair title, but he missed out on a course record and a big payday. The 35-year-old made a mistake during the race, missing a turn and causing him to turn around. The mistake cost him time and without the mistake he may have set a course record that would come with $50,000.

Hug said he just lost his focus during the race.

Hug told WBZ-TV:

"Just a stupid mistake. I was focusing, pushing as hard as I can. The (lead) car went straight and I followed the car when I should have gone right. It was my fault. I should know the course, I've done it several times. I'm really upset with myself."

He completed the race in 1:18:11, a whopping seven minutes faster than the second-place male wheelchair finisher, Daniel Romanchuk of the United States, who came in with a time of 1:25:46.

In the 2017 Boston Marathon, Hug set the course record with a time of 1:18:04, eight seconds faster than he completed the 2021 event.

While he is glad he won, he is of course upset that he did not set the record.

"I'm really happy about this race and my performance. But I'm also upset because that should not happen," Hug said.

Hug got the win in the Boston Marathon in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and came in third in 2019.

The Boston Marathon usually takes place on Patriots Day, but was moved due to the pandemic. Last year, the race was held virtually due to COVID-19.