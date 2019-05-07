Met Gala 2019: Athletes attend one of the most exclusive celebrity events of the year

The MET Gala is one of the year's weirdest events. It's one to remind us that celebrities are incredibly strange and eccentric, and that themes are really just suggestions. The MET Gala also features a lot of athletes who, try as they might, can't always keep up with the fashion. With that being said, they try.

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham, for example, showed up in LeBron-chic, eschewing pants with their suits. For whatever reason, Barkley wore shorts, while Beckham went sleeveless with a kilt. It's proof that you can take the receiver out of New York, but you can't take New York out of the receiver.

Tom Brady showed up with a simpler look, wearing a velvet (?) suit with his wife Giselle Bundchen. And he tweeted about it! Because he is on Twitter now, which is a strange twist to this offseason.

Serena Williams showed up in some damn AIR FORCE 1s, bringing an athletic look to her outfit.

Serena Williams is a #MetGala *dream* in this dress with her neon Nikes pic.twitter.com/A6sYqvY90P — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) May 6, 2019

While Alex Rodriguez showed up in a pink suit with Jennifer Lopez, who apparently froze her hair just for the occasion.

And when you're a Super Bowl MVP you get to go to the gala, so Julian Edelman decided to go dressed as... a guy going to prom.

They're all trying, but you have to be a seasoned vet to go to the gala and stand out. None of these folks were at the level of Ezra Miller, who came with extra eyes. Edelman is probably the most relatable one, because you know someone gave him a champagne glass at some point because they thought he was a waiter.