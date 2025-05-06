The 2025 Met Gala is underway in New York City and some of the biggest names in sports are in attendance, including 11-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and WNBA star Angel Reese -- who is part of the host committee.
The theme for this year's event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which explores Black style and the history of dandyism.
Although the Chicago Sky are in the middle of preseason games, coach Tyler Marsh did not mind Reese missing practice for the prestigious invitation-only charity event. Reese had shown up to the Sky's preseason game on Friday dressed head-to-toe in Thom Browne, and she wore the same designer at the Met Gala.
Angel Reese stuns at the #MetGala #LiveFromE pic.twitter.com/UIp6ZmaGmh— E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) May 5, 2025
Barkley, the NFL's highest-paid running back and recent Super Bowl champion, also showed up on Monday wearing Thom Browne.
Met Gala 2025. Superfine: Tailoring Black Style— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) May 5, 2025
Special thank you to @ThomBrowne
Styled by: @Lesusmcphearson pic.twitter.com/ior9HRnLMI
Thom Browne was a popular choice, as track and field star Noah Lyles also wore a suit designed by him, while adding Ana Khouri jewelry to his look.
Olympic 100m Champion Noah Lyles at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/OtGRgdlmih— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 6, 2025
Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist, wore a blue Harbison Studio dress. Her husband Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears, wore an all-white look by Nigerian brothers Deji & Kola.
Kentucky Derby to the Met Gala 🔥— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025
Been a busy 3 days for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens 🙌 pic.twitter.com/48qV5YzbDR
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is one of the co-chairs at this year's event, and he showed up in a full Grace Wales Bonner outfit.
Our very own @LewisHamilton arrives as co-chair of the Met Gala, celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ - a fundraiser for The Costume Institute and the launch of this spring’s exhibitions.— Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2025
Lewis wears full Grace Wales Bonner styled by Eric McNeal. ✨#F1 pic.twitter.com/BaFkSXp1q2
NBA star LeBron James is an honorary chair, but he was unable to attend due to a knee injury he recently suffered. However, his wife Savannah represented him well on the red carpet wearing a gown by Hanifa.
Savannah James at the Met Gala 🔥— Overtime (@overtime) May 5, 2025
(via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/g9GupVftAS
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams gave a nod to her sport with a custom tennis-inspired Lacoste look while Serena Williams went with a retro hairstyle to complement her gown.
Venus Williams looking stylish at the 2025 Met Gala. 💚 pic.twitter.com/CcntYQJbNJ— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 5, 2025
And one meltdown later we are finally on the way to the Met Gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Smcoeru9OL— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 5, 2025
The New York Liberty were well represented with Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and owner Clara Wu Tsai. They wore custom outfits designed by Sergio Hudson.
A nod to dandyism 👏— WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025
New York Liberty stars Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu joined owner Clara Wu Tsai on the Met Gala carpet.
Their custom outfits, designed by Sergio Hudson, honor this year’s exhibition, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’
📸: Brandon… pic.twitter.com/91o5xfL94O
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his Met Gala debut with a grey suit and some blue Gucci sneakers.
Joe Burrow x Met Gala pic.twitter.com/n0IRn0zIAA— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 5, 2025
NBA legend Dwyane Wade attended with his wife Gabrielle Union wearing Prada.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looking very chic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/u0oo4FTNbx— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed up with wife Bryonna. He wore a Burberry suit with floral embroidery on the jacket.
Mr. and Mrs. Jalen Hurts #MetGala pic.twitter.com/861ogJbYFY— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 6, 2025
Another NFL quarterback, Russell Wilson of the New York Giants, was in attendance with his wife, pop star Ciara.
A couple that slays together, stays together! Russell Wilson and Ciara stun on the Met Gala carpet! #MetGala2025— VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) May 6, 2025
📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/VKdlj3l9mX
Track star Sha'Carri Richardson was enjoying her first time as a Host Committee member and worked with Valentino's Alessandro Michele for her look, with included multiple bows adorning her long hair.
Sha'carri Richardson at the Met Gala!! pic.twitter.com/Kyh00LFVkb— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 5, 2025