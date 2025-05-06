The 2025 Met Gala is underway in New York City and some of the biggest names in sports are in attendance, including 11-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and WNBA star Angel Reese -- who is part of the host committee.

The theme for this year's event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which explores Black style and the history of dandyism.

Although the Chicago Sky are in the middle of preseason games, coach Tyler Marsh did not mind Reese missing practice for the prestigious invitation-only charity event. Reese had shown up to the Sky's preseason game on Friday dressed head-to-toe in Thom Browne, and she wore the same designer at the Met Gala.

Barkley, the NFL's highest-paid running back and recent Super Bowl champion, also showed up on Monday wearing Thom Browne.

Thom Browne was a popular choice, as track and field star Noah Lyles also wore a suit designed by him, while adding Ana Khouri jewelry to his look.

Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist, wore a blue Harbison Studio dress. Her husband Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears, wore an all-white look by Nigerian brothers Deji & Kola.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is one of the co-chairs at this year's event, and he showed up in a full Grace Wales Bonner outfit.

NBA star LeBron James is an honorary chair, but he was unable to attend due to a knee injury he recently suffered. However, his wife Savannah represented him well on the red carpet wearing a gown by Hanifa.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams gave a nod to her sport with a custom tennis-inspired Lacoste look while Serena Williams went with a retro hairstyle to complement her gown.

The New York Liberty were well represented with Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and owner Clara Wu Tsai. They wore custom outfits designed by Sergio Hudson.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his Met Gala debut with a grey suit and some blue Gucci sneakers.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade attended with his wife Gabrielle Union wearing Prada.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed up with wife Bryonna. He wore a Burberry suit with floral embroidery on the jacket.

Another NFL quarterback, Russell Wilson of the New York Giants, was in attendance with his wife, pop star Ciara.

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson was enjoying her first time as a Host Committee member and worked with Valentino's Alessandro Michele for her look, with included multiple bows adorning her long hair.