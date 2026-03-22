The seventh-seeded Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes face the second-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament West Region on Sunday. Miami advanced with an 80-66 win over Missouri in Friday's first-round matchup, while Purdue defeated Queens University 104-71 that same day. The Hurricanes (26-8), who finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 13-5, have won three of their last five. The Boilermakers (28-8), who tied for sixth in the Big Ten Conference at 13-7, have won five in a row, including the Big Ten Conference Tournament title.

Tip-off from Enterprise Center in St. Louis is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 3-1, but Miami won the last meeting, a 58-54 decision in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Miami vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. The Boilermakers are at -347 on the money line (risk $347 to win $100). Before making any Miami vs. Purdue picks, check out the Miami vs. Purdue predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Miami vs. Purdue 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for Purdue vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -7.5 Miami vs. Purdue over/under: 147.5 points Miami vs. Purdue money line: Miami +270, Purdue -346 Miami vs. Purdue picks: See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Purdue TV: CBS

Top Miami vs. Purdue predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Miami vs. Purdue, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (147.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last two Miami games, and in seven of the past 10 Purdue games. Miami is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Purdue, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Hurricanes to have four players score 12.1 points or more, including Malik Reneau, who is projected to score 19.2 points. The Boilermakers are projected to have four players score 12.6 points or more, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is projected to score 16.8 points. The model is projecting 158 combined points as the Over hits in 78% of simulations. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Purdue vs. Miami picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of Miami vs. Purdue 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Purdue spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.