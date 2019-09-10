Michael Schumacher, seven-time Formula One champion, is undergoing stem cell treatment at Paris hospital
The driver suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident
Formula One legend Michael Schumacher was admitted to a Paris hospital on Tuesday and is set to undergo cutting edge stem cell treatment. According to the Associated Press, France has very strict medical privacy laws and the Georges-Pompidou hospital wouldn't comment on Schumacher being admitted. Schumacher is expected to be released on Wednesday.
The seven-time Formula One champion driver suffered a near-fatal brain injury back in 2013 after being involved in a skiing accident in the French Alps. Schumacher's head hit a rock while he was skiing with his son.
After the accident, Schumacher was placed in a drug-induced coma, but he did come out of that. Schumacher has been cared for at his home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland since September 2014.
Prior to Schumacher being admitted to the hospital this week, he wasn't able to walk at all. Before Schumacher dealt with all of these health concerns, the Formula One driver won five straight championships from 2000 to 2004 while also registering 91 wins during his racing career. Schumacher began his career in 1991 before retiring in 2012.
