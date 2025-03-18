Michigan infielder Mitch Voit apologized for his celebration that imitated snorting cocaine following a triple in Sunday's 11-0 win over USC, calling it "an immature decision in the heat of the moment" on social media.

"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday," the apology reads. "I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment. The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this."

With the Wolverines leading 2-0 in the second inning, Voit hit a bases-clearing triple and slid into third base headfirst. He then mocked snorting the chalk of the third base line in a manner similar to how one would snort cocaine.

Voit, a junior, is a converted pitcher whose position change has worked magnificently so far. He leads the team in every major offensive category, hitting .451 with five home runs and 28 RBI on the season. He went 3 for 3 with a walk, three runs and four RBI against the Trojans on Sunday and was named Big Ten Player of the Week.