Michigan gymnastics assistant resigns after arrest for charge of public sex with student gymnast

University of Michigan gymnastics assistant Scott Vetere, 39, resigned on Oct. 15 after being arrested and charged for an indecent or obscene act in public with an 18-year-old female gymnast. The gymnast was also arrested. According to The Detroit Free Press, the two were caught in a sexual act in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Ann Arbor.

Vetere will be in court on Nov. 14 after his Oct. 19 arraignment. The gymnast is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 5.

"Mr. Vetere was immediately suspended the day we learned about the incident," Michigan athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda said in an email to The Free Press. "He resigned from his position Oct. 15 during the disciplinary review process." The incident was learned about on Oct. 10, and occurred on Oct. 8.

Athletes and coaches are banned from having romantic relationships, according to Michigan athletic department policy. Vetere has a decorated history as a gymnast. He was part of the Wolverines' 1999 national championship team and a 10-time All-American, among other honors. He graduated in 2003 and was named as a women's program assistant coach in 2017 after serving as an assistant on the men's program from 2005-09.

Vetere may face up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine under the Ann Arbor city code.