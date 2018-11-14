Michigan bans former gymnastics assistant coach who was caught in sexual act with student-athlete
The 39-year-old assistant and 18-year-old gymnast were caught in an apartment complex parking lot
The University of Michigan gymnastics team has banned former assistant coach Scott Vetere from coaching or working at the university again. Vetere, who was caught in a sexual act on Oct. 8 with a student athlete, was informed by the university that his actions precluded him from coming back.
"You are not eligible for rehire at the University of Michigan due to an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete," Human Resources told Vetere in a letter dated Oct. 15, per The Detroit Free Press.
Vetere's resignation made no mention of the current circumstances.
"Due to family circumstances I can no longer function appropriately in this role," he wrote in an email, via The Free Press. "I would like to thank the Athletic Department for my time here at Michigan and I would also like to apologize for my short tenure as a coach."
"Mr. Vetere was immediately suspended the day we learned about the incident," Michigan athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda said in an email to The Free Press in October. "He resigned from his position Oct. 15 during the disciplinary review process." The incident was learned about on Oct. 10, and occurred on Oct. 8.
His pretrial appearance has been pushed to December after a brief appearance in court on Wednesday.
Athletes and coaches are banned from having romantic relationships, according to Michigan athletic department policy. Vetere has a decorated history as a gymnast. He was part of the Wolverines' 1999 national championship team and a 10-time All-American, among other honors. He graduated in 2003 and was named as a women's program assistant coach in 2017 after serving as an assistant on the men's program from 2005-09.
Vetere may face up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine under the Ann Arbor city code.
