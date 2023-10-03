The University of Michigan hockey program has removed Johnny Druskinis from the team after he allegedly vandalized property near the Jewish Resource Center on campus. Back in August, Druskinis and another student were caught on video allegedly spray painting genitalia and a homophobic slur on the sidewalk outside the JRC.

On Aug. 25, the Ann Arbor police posted a video on social media asking for help identifying two students who were caught using spray paint outside the Jewish Resource Center. The student, later identified by police as Druskinis, per CBS News Detroit, painted male genitalia and a homophobic slur before leaving the frame.

Once Druskinis was identified, Michigan hockey removed him from the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season.

"Johnny Druskinis is no longer on the Michigan Hockey roster, following a violation of team rules," a Michigan spokesperson said in a statement, via the Detroit Free Press.

Although Druskinis was dismissed from the team, he will not face any legal action. According to the Free Press, Jewish Resource Center director Rabbi Fully Eisenberger did not press charges against either student.

As a freshman in the 2022-23 season, Druskinis played in eight games for the Wolverines, recording two assists and nine penalty minutes.