The 16th-seeded Howard Bison face the 1-seed Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region on Thursday. Howard beat UMBC 86-83 in the play-in game after winning the MEAC to get into the NCAA Tournament. Michigan is coming off an 80-72 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten tournament. The Bison (24-10) have won five straight games and nine of 10 games. The Wolverines went 21-2 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play.

Tipoff from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Michigan won the lone prior matchup between the programs. The Wolverines are 31.5-point favorites in the latest Howard vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Howard picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Howard vs. Michigan 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Howard vs. Michigan:

Howard vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -31.5 Howard vs. Michigan over/under: 151.5 points Howard vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -50000, Howard +5667 Howard vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Howard vs. Michigan TV: CBS

Top Howard vs. Michigan predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Howard vs. Michigan, the model is going Over 151.5. The model projects the Bison to have two players score 13.5 points or more, including Bryce Harris, who is projected to score 16.1 points. The Wolverines are projected to have six players score 10.2 points or more, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is projected to score 19.2 points.

The model is projecting 153 combined points, making the Over the value play.

How to make Howard vs. Michigan picks

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Howard vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.