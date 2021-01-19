Bettors in the state of Michigan can begin placing their wagers with a click of a button this week. On Friday (Jan. 22) at noon, online sports betting will be legal in Michigan.

Sports betting in Michigan was officially legalized in 2019, but only in-person wagers were allowed beginning last March. This came just a few months after the Lawful Sports Betting Act was passed by the Michigan legislature on Dec. 20, 2019.

However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many couldn't partake in in-person betting when casinos were shut down.

Fifteen sportsbooks have been approved for operation and there will be nine that will accept bets on Friday:

Bay Mills Indian Community (DraftKings)

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (William Hill)

Greektown Casino (Barstool)

Hannahville Indian Community (TwinSpires)

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (Golden Nugget)

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians (Rush Street)

MGM Grand Detroit (BetMGM)

MotorCity Casino (FanDuel)

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians (Wynn)

The legalization of online sports betting in Michigan comes at a very opportune time with the NFC and AFC Championship Games taking place this weekend in the NFL and the Super Bowl being just two weeks away. In addition, the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings are in action on Friday, so local fans can begin betting on their favorite teams.