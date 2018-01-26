Michigan State reportedly hid conclusions of Nassar Title IX inquiry from victim

After Larry Nassar was investigated for sexual assault allegations in 2014 by Michigan State's Title IX office, it was found that his conduct was punishable in a court of law and could put the university in the line of fire for lawsuits. It was also found that patients could be exposed to "unnecessary trauma based on the possibility of perceived inappropriate sexual misconduct," according to The Lansing State Journal.

The Journal reports that this information, however, was never reported to Amanda Thomashow, who reported Nassar for inappropriate behavior. There were two sets of conclusions that were sent: One went to Thomashow, and the other went to Michigan State University's Office of General Counsel, Nassar and his boss at the time, William Strampel, at the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Not only did it leave out key details, Thomashow's version suffered lies of omission. It read:

"We cannot find that the conduct was of a sexual nature. Thus, it did not violate the Sexual Harassment Policy. However, we find the claim helpful in that it allows us to examine certain practices at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic."

The version sent to Nassar, Strampel and Michigan State's Office of General Counsel, however, read as follows:

We cannot find that the conduct was of a sexual nature. Thus, it did not violate the Sexual Harassment Policy. However, we find the claim helpful in that it brought to light some significant problems that the practice will want to address. We find that whether medically sound or not, the failure to adequately explain procedures such as these invasive, sensitive procedures, is opening the practice up to liability and is exposing patients to unnecessary trauma based on the possibility of perceived inappropriate sexual misconduct. In addition, we find that the failure to obtain consent from patients prior to the procedure is likewise exposing the practice to liability. If procedures can be performed skin-on-skin or over clothes in the breast or pelvic floor area, it would seem patients should have the choice between the two. Having a resident, nurse or someone in the room during a sensitive procedure protects doctors and provides patients with peace of mind. If 'touching is what DO's do' and that is not commonly known, perhaps the practice will want to consider a disclaimer or information sheet with that information provided to the patient up front. Finally, we believe the practice should consider whether its procedure for intake of complaints about physicians' behavior is adequate. Ms. Thomashow claims she tried to file a complaint with the front desk receptionist, telling her that she was cancelling her appointment because she felt 'violated.' Whether this triggers a reporting protocol should be examined by the practice.

The redacted two paragraphs certainly cast the findings in a different light. Nassar was cleared in the 2014 investigation, but new protocols were established -- including Nassar wearing gloves and explaining clearly to patients what he was doing. Strampel, according to the Journal report, later told police he never intended to ensure Nassar followed these protocols.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for his scandal on Tuesday -- on top of 60 years for the possession of child pornography -- and the fallout for Michigan State is continuing. Michigan State's AD Mark Hollis abrupty announced his retirement on Friday morning after the school's president released a letter announcing her intentions to resign on Wednesday night.