A No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup is set for the 2026 NCAA championship game on Monday as the Michigan Wolverines will face the UConn Huskies. The top-seeded Wolverines (36-3) are coming off a Final Four win over Arizona, 91-73, while No. 2 UConn knocked off Illinois, 71-62, in Saturday's March Madness semifinal. Michigan is aiming for its second NCAA Tournament championship, while UConn is seeking its seventh title and third in the last four years.

Tipoff is at 8:49 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Michigan is the -300 favorite on the money line. Before making any Michigan vs. UConn picks, check out the NCAA championship game predictions from SportsLine's Bob Konarski.

Konarski specializes in college basketball, displaying in-depth knowledge of hundreds of Division I teams. He is a regular presence in the SportsLine Discord, co-hosts a weekly X Spaces with fellow CBB expert Tom Casale and can be seen on the "Early Edge" breaking down his college hoops plays. He enters the NCAA Tournament Final Four on a 44-28 run on college basketball picks, returning more than 13 units during that span.

Now, Konarski has his sights set on UConn vs. Michigan, and just revealed his NCAA championship game picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Konarski's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for Michigan vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -6.5 UConn vs. Michigan over/under: 146.5 points UConn vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -300, UConn +239 UConn vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. Michigan TV: TBS

Top Michigan vs. UConn predictions

Konarski has analyzed UConn vs. Michigan and is going Under on the point total (146.5). The Under has prevailed more often than not for both teams this year. Michigan has seen the Under go 22-17, while UConn has seen it go 21-18. These records came with both teams full healthy, which won't be the case on Monday. Lots of offensive firepower is banged up, including Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, as well as UConn's Solo Ball and Silas Demary, and their respective offenses could suffer as a result, even though they are all cleared to play.

The Huskies have seen the Under go 5-2 over their last seven games, and dating back to 2017, Unders sport a 6-2 record in National Championship Games. Given the injuries affecting both teams, as well as the team and title game trends, Konarski is siding with under 145.5 points. "Lean to the under with possessions coming at a premium in a slower-paced game in the second half," Konarski told SportsLine. You can see his Michigan vs. Connecticut spread picks at SportsLine.

How to make UConn vs. Michigan picks

Konarski has also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. UConn in the 2026 NCAA championship game, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UConn vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 44-28 roll on his college basketball picks, and find out.