The No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines and the No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies are set to match up in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. On March 20, the Aggies knocked off Yale 80-71 in the first round. On the opposite side, the Wolverines have won four straight games going back to the regular season. Michigan skated by with a 68-65 victory over UC San Diego on Thursday.

Tipoff from the Ball Arena is at 5:15 p.m. ET. The latest Michigan vs. Texas A&M odds via SportsLine consensus list the Aggies as 3-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Michigan vs. Texas A&M and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Michigan vs. Texas A&M:

Michigan vs. Texas A&M spread: Aggies -3

Michigan vs. Texas A&M over/under: 141.5 points

Michigan vs. Texas A&M money line: Aggies -154, Wolverines +127

Why Texas A&M can cover

Senior guard Wade Taylor IV is an athletic ballhandler who has the court vision to get his teammates involved as well. Taylor IV leads the team in points (15.7) and assists (4.3) while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. The Texas native has scored 16-plus points in four straight games. In the first-round win over Yale, he had 16 points and five assists.

Junior forward Pharrel Payne is another scoring threat in the frontcourt. He logs 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and shoots 63% from the field. In his last contest, Payne had a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and shot 10-of-12 from the field. The Minnesota native has tallied double-digit points in four of his past six games.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have gone 6-2 against the spread as an underdog this season and 4-1 when the spread was +1 to +4.5 points. Senior center Vladislav Goldin is a force in the lane with a soft touch around the rim. Goldin leads the team in points (16.6) with 6.8 rebounds and makes 62% of his shot attempts. In the victory over UC San Diego, Goldin had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Junior Danny Wolf is an additional lengthy rim-protector in the frontcourt. Wolf logs 13 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The Illinois native has notched 15 doubles-doubles this season. On March 15 against Maryland, Wolf finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

How to make Michigan vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 141 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Michigan vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations?