An intriguing 12 vs. 5 matchup in the 2025 NCAA Tournament takes place Thursday as the No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines (25-9) take on No. 12 UC San Diego (30-4). The Wolverines overcame a late-season slump to roll all the way to the Big Ten Tournament title. The Tritons won the Big West Tournament in convincing fashion, beating UC Irvine 75-61 in the title game.

The game from Ball Arena in Denver tips off at 10 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. UC San Diego odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.

Michigan vs. UC San Diego spread: Michigan -2.5

Michigan vs. UC San Diego over/under: 143 points

Michigan vs. UC San Diego money line: Michigan -142, UC San Diego +119

MICH: 17-16 against the spread (ATS) this season

UCSD: 25-7 ATS this season

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are arguably under-seeded after they won the Big Ten Tournament and piled up 12 quad-1 victories this season. The hiring of coach Dusty May, known for his 2023 Final Four run with FAU, instantly paid dividends for the Wolverines as they ended a two-year tournament drought. One more win this year will match their combined number of victories from the past two seasons.

Michigan was boosted by a pair of 7-foot transfers this season. Vladislav Goldin followed May from FAU and he led the Wolverines with 16.7 points per game in 2024-25. Danny Wolf came from Yale and averaged 13.1 points and led the team with 9.8 rebounds. Their inside presence helped Michigan rank third in the Big Ten in rebounding (38.2 rpg), and the big men could present matchup problems for a smaller UC San Diego lineup. See which team to pick here.

Why UC San Diego can cover

Twelve seeds are historically dangerous in March, and this squad has the look of one that could make a run. The Tritons, who were an astonishing 25-7 against the spread this season, averaged 80 points per game and they were extremely stingy on defense as well, giving up just 61 points per contest. The Wolverines went through a big offensive slump late in the regular season, so if their shots aren't falling, they might not be able to keep up with the Tritons, who ranked 53rd nationally in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Senior Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is a potential x-factor for the Tritons. The native of New Zealand leads the Tritons, and ranks 28th nationally, in scoring at 19.5 points per game. Senior Hayden Gray, meanwhile, averages 11.2 points per game and is one of the team's most dangerous 3-point shooters at 42.8%. See which team to pick here.

