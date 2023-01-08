Mikaela Shiffrin scored her 82nd career World Cup victory at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia on Sunday, tying Lindsey Vonn's all-time record for the most World Cup wins in history by a woman skiier. Shiffrin led Sunday's race from wire-to-wire, and she now stands to surpass Vonn's record on Tuesday in a slalom in Flachau, Austria.

Shiffrin's 82nd career win came in her 233rd race, a considerably faster pace than Vonn's 82 wins in 395 races. Shiffrin, 27, is now quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark's overall all-time wins record of 86.

"I was so nervous this run. I have a rash on my face I was so nervous," Shiffrin said in a report by the Associated Press. "I don't know why, maybe a little bit was because of 82. I just really wanted to ski well, and I did."

Shiffrin's victory is her eighth of the season, and it comes just after her own five-race winning streak had been snapped. Saturday saw Shiffrin finish sixth as Valerie Grenier earned her first World Cup win, making her the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup giant slalom since Kathy Kreiner in 1974.

With her career wins mark now at 82, both Shiffrin and Vonn have a considerable gap between them and the next woman on the all-time wins list. The next winningest woman skiier in history is Annemarie Moser-Pröll with 62 wins.