Mike Tyson is a former undisputed world heavyweight champion and was once considered the toughest man on the planet. On Friday, he'll fight professionally for the first time since 2005 when he takes on YouTube star Jake Paul. The 27-year-old Paul is 10-1 in a boxing career in which he has primarily fought former mixed martial artists. Tyson is 58 now and the 31-year age gap will be the largest known disparity in the history of professional boxing. This fight has been sanctioned with modified rules. There will be eight two-minute rounds and both boxers will use heavier 14-ounce gloves. The Tyson vs. Paul Netflix card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds have Paul, who is 31 years younger, as the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100), with Tyson a +168 underdog (risk $100 to win $174). The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112), while the fight to go the distance is +150. Paul is +150 to win via knockout, while Tyson is +230 to win via KO/TKO. Tyson vs. Paul to end in a draw is +1000. If you are looking for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, expert predictions or the most up-to-date information, SportsLine has you covered with picks and analysis from a team of proven boxing experts.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson expert picks

SportsLine has experienced horse boxing experts who have locked in their Tyson vs. Paul picks for boxing betting sites. Here's a preview of each for anyone trying to get the latest promos for the fight:

Brandon Wise is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports whose SportsLine record has been stellar over the last four years. He called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland in March and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). For Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Wise is backing Over 5.5 rounds. He also has a plus-money prop pick that could result in quite the payout. Get Wise's complete Paul vs. Tyson betting strategy at SportsLine.

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for SportsLine who has covered boxing for more than 20 years. His Previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. He is backing Under for rounds and loves one fighter "at the current price" since the odds shifted from when they first opened. See Nagel's full Tyson vs. Paul betting advice at SportsLine.

What to know about the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Tyson vs. Paul fight date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Tyson vs. Paul fight time : Main card at 8 p.m. ET

: Main card at 8 p.m. ET Tyson vs. Paul fight location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Tyson vs. Paul streaming: Netflix

Netflix Tyson vs. Paul weight class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight Tyson vs. Paul rules: Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves

Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves Tyson vs. Paul co-main event: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano Tyson vs. Paul expert picks: Get Paul vs. Tyson expert picks at SportsLine

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds

Money line: Paul -210, Tyson +172, Draw +1100

Paul -210, Tyson +172, Draw +1100 Total rounds: 5.5 (-112/+112 at FanDuel)

5.5 (-112/+112 at FanDuel) Paul method of victory : Via KO/TKO +140, Via decision +280

: Via KO/TKO +140, Via decision +280 Tyson method of victory: Via KO/TKO +240, Via decision +1100

See which Tyson vs. Paul prop picks offer the most value at SportsLine