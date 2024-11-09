Three days before AT&T Stadium hosts an in-state matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, the venue will host an out-of-this-world fight featuring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Paul, 27, is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who has won 10 of 11 professional bouts, albeit mostly against MMA fighters. Tyson, 58, remains the youngest man ever to be heavyweight champion, and while he has 58 pro fights under his belt, the last came in 2005. This will be a sanctioned fight contested at heavyweight, with the outcome going on each boxer's professional record. The fighters will don 14-ounce gloves over eight, two-minute rounds. The Tyson vs. Paul Netflix card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds have Paul, who is 31 years younger, as the -270 favorite (risk $270 to win $100), with Tyson the +210 underdog (risk $100 to win $210). The over/under for total rounds is 5.5. If you are looking for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, expert predictions or the most up-to-date information, SportsLine has you covered with picks and analysis from a team of proven boxing experts.

SportsLine has experienced horse boxing experts who have locked in their Tyson vs. Paul picks for boxing betting sites. Here's a preview of each:

Brandon Wise is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports whose SportsLine record has been stellar over the last four years. He called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland in March and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). For Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Wise is backing Over 5.5 rounds (-150).

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for SportsLine who has covered boxing for more than 20 years. His Previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. He is backing Under 6.5 rounds (-115) for the bout.

Tyson vs. Paul fight date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Tyson vs. Paul fight time : Main card at 8 p.m. ET

: Main card at 8 p.m. ET Tyson vs. Paul fight location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Tyson vs. Paul streaming: Netflix

Netflix Tyson vs. Paul weight class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight Tyson vs. Paul rules: Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves

Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves Tyson vs. Paul co-main event: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Money line: Paul -270, Tyson +210, Draw +1100

Paul -270, Tyson +210, Draw +1100 Total rounds: 5.5 (-150/+115)

5.5 (-150/+115) Paul method of victory : Via KO/TKO +110, Via decision +290

: Via KO/TKO +110, Via decision +290 Tyson method of victory: Via KO/TKO +290, Via decision +1400

