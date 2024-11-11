A boxing match garnering national attention is set to take place on Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was originally scheduled for July, but was postponed after a medical incident for Tyson over the summer. Tyson, 58, is more than three decades older than the 27-year-old Paul, who also has an edge of approximately three inches in height and five inches in reach over Tyson. However, Tyson is vastly more experienced, having compiled a 50-6 career record with 44 knockouts. This fight has been sanctioned with modified rules. There will be eight two-minute rounds and both boxers will use heavier 14-ounce gloves. The Tyson vs. Paul Netflix card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds have Paul, who is 31 years younger, as the -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100), with Tyson the +196 underdog (risk $100 to win $196). The over/under for total rounds is 5.5. If you are looking for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, expert predictions or the most up-to-date information, SportsLine has you covered with picks and analysis from a team of proven boxing experts.

Brandon Wise is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports whose SportsLine record has been stellar over the last four years. He called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland in March and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). For Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Wise is backing Over 5.5 rounds.

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for SportsLine who has covered boxing for more than 20 years. His Previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. He is backing Under for rounds and loves one fighter "at the current price" since the odds shifted from when they first opened.

What to know about the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Tyson vs. Paul fight date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Tyson vs. Paul fight time : Main card at 8 p.m. ET

: Main card at 8 p.m. ET Tyson vs. Paul fight location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Tyson vs. Paul streaming: Netflix

Netflix Tyson vs. Paul weight class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight Tyson vs. Paul rules: Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves

Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves Tyson vs. Paul co-main event: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds

Money line: Paul -245, Tyson +196, Draw +1100

Paul -245, Tyson +196, Draw +1100 Total rounds: 5.5 (-150/+115)

5.5 (-150/+115) Paul method of victory : Via KO/TKO +120, Via decision +290

: Via KO/TKO +120, Via decision +290 Tyson method of victory: Via KO/TKO +260, Via decision +14500

