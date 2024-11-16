Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul could become one of the most bet-on boxing matches in history. Anyone who watched Tyson fight in the 1990s probably never imagined they'd see him fighting three decades later. However, with Tyson becoming a popular businessman and playing comedy roles on television and in movies, he could be the fan favorite on Friday against Jake Paul. Paul made his fame from YouTube and has been a controversial figure with a way of getting under people's skin. The two will go face-to-face on Friday from AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, three days before the venue hosts Monday Night Football. The Tyson vs. Paul rules call for eight two-minute rounds and both boxers will use heavier 14-ounce gloves. The Tyson vs. Paul Netflix card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with Tyson and Paul walkouts expected around 11 p.m. ET.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds now have Paul, who is 31 years younger, as the -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100) after the line fell as low as -205, with Tyson a +196 underdog (risk $100 to win $196). The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112), while the fight to go the distance is +140. Paul is +130 to win via knockout, while Tyson is +300 to win via KO/TKO. Tyson vs. Paul to end in a draw is +900. If you are looking for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, expert predictions or the most up-to-date information, SportsLine has you covered with picks and analysis from a team of proven boxing experts.

Brandon Wise is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports whose SportsLine record has been stellar over the last four years. He called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland in March and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). For Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Wise is backing Over 5.5 rounds. He also has a plus-money prop pick that could result in quite the payout. Get Wise's complete Paul vs. Tyson betting strategy at SportsLine.

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for SportsLine who has covered boxing for more than 20 years. His Previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. He is backing Under for rounds and loves one fighter "at the current price" since the odds shifted from when they first opened. See Nagel's full Tyson vs. Paul betting advice at SportsLine.

What to know about the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Tyson vs. Paul fight date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Tyson vs. Paul fight time : Main card at 8 p.m. ET

: Main card at 8 p.m. ET Tyson vs. Paul fight location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Tyson vs. Paul streaming: Netflix

Netflix Tyson vs. Paul weight class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight Tyson vs. Paul rules: Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves

Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves Tyson vs. Paul co-main event: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds

Money line: Paul -245, Tyson +196, Draw +900

Paul -245, Tyson +196, Draw +900 Total rounds: 5.5 (-112/+112 at FanDuel)

5.5 (-112/+112 at FanDuel) Paul method of victory : Via KO/TKO +130, Via decision +270

: Via KO/TKO +130, Via decision +270 Tyson method of victory: Via KO/TKO +300, Via decision +1000

