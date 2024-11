A highly anticipated boxing match will unfold on Friday, when Mike Tyson takes on Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson is one of the most decorated fighters in the sport of boxing, compiling a 50-6 career record with 44 knockouts. Tyson is the youngest heavyweight ever to win a world title. At 20 years old, he defeated Trevor Berbick by a second-round TKO to win the WBC belt in Las Vegas in 1986. Tyson, 58, is more than three decades older than the 27-year-old Paul, who enters Friday's bout on Netflix on a four-fight win streak after suffering his only loss to Tommy Fury by split decision in February 2023. The Tyson vs. Paul rules consist of eight two-minute rounds and both boxers will use heavier 14-ounce gloves. The Tyson vs. Paul Netflix card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with Tyson and Paul walkouts expected around 11 p.m. ET.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds now have Paul, who is 31 years younger, as the -235 favorite (risk $235 to win $100) after the line fell as low as -205, with Tyson a +186 underdog (risk $100 to win $186). The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112), while the fight to go the distance is +156. Paul is +125 to win via knockout, while Tyson is +270 to win via KO/TKO. Tyson vs. Paul to end in a draw is +1000. If you are looking for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, expert predictions or the most up-to-date information, SportsLine has you covered with picks and analysis from a team of proven boxing experts.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson expert picks

SportsLine has experienced horse boxing experts who have locked in their Tyson vs. Paul picks for boxing betting sites. Here's a preview of each for anyone trying to get the latest promos for the fight:

Brandon Wise is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports whose SportsLine record has been stellar over the last four years. He called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland in March and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). For Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Wise is backing Over 5.5 rounds. He also has a plus-money prop pick that could result in quite the payout.

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for SportsLine who has covered boxing for more than 20 years. His Previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. He is backing Under for rounds and loves one fighter "at the current price" since the odds shifted from when they first opened.

What to know about the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Tyson vs. Paul fight date: Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15 Tyson vs. Paul fight time : Main card at 8 p.m. ET

: Main card at 8 p.m. ET Tyson vs. Paul fight location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Tyson vs. Paul streaming: Netflix

Netflix Tyson vs. Paul weight class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight Tyson vs. Paul rules: Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves

Eight 2-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves Tyson vs. Paul co-main event: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds

Money line: Paul -235, Tyson +185, Draw +1000

Paul -235, Tyson +185, Draw +1000 Total rounds: 5.5 (-112/+112 at FanDuel)

5.5 (-112/+112 at FanDuel) Paul method of victory : Via KO/TKO +125, Via decision +300

: Via KO/TKO +125, Via decision +300 Tyson method of victory: Via KO/TKO +270, Via decision +1100

