'Million Dollar Mile' on CBS and CBS All Access: Date, time, stream, sign-up information

"Million Dollar Mile" is coming to CBS. The high stakes reality competition, from the creators of "Big Brother" and Executive Producer LeBron James, puts contestants in the running for $1 million. How can they get the cash? It's pretty self-explanatory: Complete the Million Dollar Mile.

The competition is hosted by former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, with Matt Smith and Maria Taylor providing commentary. Top-flight athletes must complete the rigorous obstacle course, as they strive to win the money against Defenders of the prize, who will aim to stop them at all costs. The Defenders come from various athletic backgrounds, such as Ironman, Tough Mudder X, CrossFit and Spartan World Championships.

"We searched the globe to find the best athletes to defend the Million Dollar Mile. You may not know their names, but you're about to," said Executive Producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. "These Defenders combine strength and speed with a level of endurance and mental toughness like you've never seen before. They are driven... they don't like to lose and when they are chasing runners down on the streets of Los Angeles it's truly riveting!"

Here's how to see The Defenders pit their skills against contestants with their eyes on the prize.

"Million Dollar Mile" Premier

Date: Wednesday, March 27



Wednesday, March 27 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Channel: CBS



CBS Stream: CBS All Access (sign-up for 7-day trial)

Aside from watching the broadcast on CBS on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, you'll be able to stream "Million Dollar Mile" through CBS All Access on your desktop, smartphone, and a variety of other electronic devices, including Apple TV, Android, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, PS4, Roku, Windows 10, and Xbox