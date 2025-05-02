Few sporting events and beverages go together quite like the mint julep and the Kentucky Derby. The fresh and minty drink is a Churchill Downs tradition, and it's been that way for more than a century.

If you've ever been to the Kentucky Derby -- or even just watched it on television -- it's hard to miss the mint juleps in everyone's hands. Just like eccentric outfits and outlandish hats, the mint julep is a staple this time of year at the racetrack. So, how did the mint julep become the official drink of the Kentucky Derby? How much do they cost? How can you make one at home while you watch in the race?

We'll answer all those questions below as we look at the history of the mint julep at the Kentucky Derby.

How did the mint julep become the official drink of the Kentucky Derby?

The history of the mint julep and Kentucky horse racing dates all the way back to the 1800s. The julep, then featuring bourbon or rum mixed with sugar and mint, was a popular drink in the south. Winning jockeys would be awarded silver julep cups, which referenced the state's booming bourbon industry.

The first Kentucky Derby was run in 1875, and the mint julep was immediately part of the experience. That continued for decades until Prohibition, when newspaper reporters of the 1920s lamented the fact that they couldn't sip their favorite Derby drink, according to CNN.

In 1939, the mint julep became the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby. Because the glasses the drinks were served in were a popular target for sticky fingers, Churchill Downs began selling mint juleps in souvenir glasses.

Since then, the mint julep has become one of the most iconic drinks in all of sports, right up there with a Pimm's Cup at Wimbledon and ice cold milk at the end of the Indianapolis 500.

How much does a mint julep cost at Churchill Downs?

If you're going to the Kentucky Derby and plan on indulging with a few mint juleps, be sure to bring some extra cash. This year, the price of a mint julep is $22. That's roughly 30 times more than the 75 cents patrons paid for mint juleps in 1940, per USA Today.

What's in a mint julep?

The good news for those watching the race from their couch is that it's a little less expensive to make a mint julep at home. It's a pretty straight forward cocktail made with ingredients that can be found at just about any liquor store.

2 oz Kentucky bourbon

0.5 oz simple syrup

3 fresh mint leaves

Crushed ice

How do you make a mint julep?

Just like the ingredients, the process of crafting a mint julep is pretty simple. The traditional method, per the Kentucky Derby website, can be seen below.

Muddle mint leaves in bottom of tall glass

Add simple syrup, bourbon and ice

Stir ingredients

Garnish with more ice and fresh mint

