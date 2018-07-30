Mississippi to become the third U.S. state to offer legal sports betting

Just over two months after the United States Supreme Court erased a federal ban on sports gambling, Mississippi is set to become the third state to offer legal betting.

Mississippi's Beau Rivage Casino and Gold Strike Tunica, two MGM resorts, will start offering sports betting, as ESPN's David Payne Purdum reported Monday.

New era. New game. Sports Book opens August 1st. pic.twitter.com/04cONX806j — Beau Rivage Casino (@BeauBiloxi) July 30, 2018

As Legal Sports Report noted on Monday, this week's action has actually been in the works for a while.

Sports betting became legal in Mississippi by way of a 2017 law legalizing daily fantasy sports in the state. Legislators quietly removed language prohibiting wagering on sports in the event the federal ban ever fell. That became a reality when the Supreme Court struck down PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act) in May. Just days later, the Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) issued draft regulations governing sports betting. A month later, those regulations went into effect and applications started to roll in to the MGC. At the time, MGM announced a July 21 launch date for Beau Rivage, but later rescinded that information.

And as CBS Sports' Will Brinson wrote in May, PASPA was originally passed in 1992, "making it illegal on a nationwide basis to gamble on sports." Las Vegas (Nevada), however, was given an exemption.