The 2026 MLB season began this week, creating nightly opportunities for Show-Me-State residents to wager on the Kansas City Royals for the first time after Missouri sports betting was legalized in December. Unlike sports like football, basketball and hockey, your favorite baseball team will play nearly every day for the next six months, creating ample chances to capitalize on the latest Missouri sportsbook promos from top Missouri sports betting apps, such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook. We are also approaching one of the most exciting sporting stretches of the year with NHL and NBA playoffs starting soon, as well as the MLB season beginning, so regardless of your sports preferences, there is likely something available for you at Missouri betting sites. If you're looking for the best sportsbook promos, top betting apps, and where to bet in Missouri, read more about those Missouri sports betting offers below:

Missouri sportsbook promos

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users following the launch of Missouri sports betting:

The DraftKings Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN each offer $200 in bonus bets instantly after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 Missouri bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $365 in bonus bets instantly with a $10 wager.

The latest FanDuel Missouri promo code allows new users to get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. The latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet doesn't win. The Caesars Missouri promo code CBSDYW allows Missouri users to bet $1 and double their winnings for their next 10 wagers.

For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings Missouri promo

DraftKings customers have access to Missouri sportsbook promos:

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

FanDuel Missouri promo

FanDuel is offering these Missouri sportsbook promos:

Register for FanDuel Sportsbook and receive up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days. Sign up for FanDuel Missouri here:

bet365 Missouri promo

bet365 is offering the following Missouri sportsbook promos

Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets, win or lose with the promo code CBSBET365. Sign up for bet365 Missouri here:

BetMGM Missouri promo

BetMGM is offering the following Missouri sportsbook promos:

Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don't win your first bet with the promo code CBSSPORTS. Sign up for BetMGM Missouri here:

Fanatics Missouri promo

At Fanatics, you can use this Missouri sportsbook promo:

Bet $5, get $200 FanCash instantly with the promo code CBSFAN. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri here:

Caesars Missouri promo

At Caesars, you can use this Missouri sportsbook promo:

Bet $1, double your winnings for your next 10 wagers with promo code CBSDYW. Sign up for Caesars Missouri here:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.