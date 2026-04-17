With postseason play in the NBA and NHL about to begin and jam-packed MLB slates every day, Missouri residents have no shortage of appealing online sports betting options over the weekend to take advantage of the many lucrative Missouri sportsbook promos still being offered. Missouri sports betting launched in the Show-Me-State on Dec. 1, and many sports bettors will wait for high-profile contests to take advantage of top offers at betting apps. The playoffs and daily MLB action could be the ideal time for this with strong offers still at Missouri sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook. So check out this Missouri sports betting guide for a list of the best Missouri sportsbook bonuses.

Missouri sportsbook promos

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users following the launch of Missouri sports betting:

The DraftKings Missouri promo code offers new users $300 bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN offers 10 days of up to $100 bet match in FanCash, with a total possible bonus of $1,000 in FanCash. The bet365 Missouri bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $10 wager.

The latest FanDuel Missouri promo code allows new users to get $250 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The latest BetMGM Missouri bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet doesn't win. The Caesars Missouri promo code CBSDYW allows Missouri users to bet $1 and double their winnings for their next 10 wagers.

For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings Missouri promo

DraftKings customers have access to Missouri sportsbook promos:

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

FanDuel Missouri promo

FanDuel is offering these Missouri sportsbook promos:

Register for FanDuel Sportsbook and receive $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Sign up for FanDuel Missouri here:

bet365 Missouri promo

bet365 is offering the following Missouri sportsbook promos

Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Sign up for bet365 Missouri here:

BetMGM Missouri promo

BetMGM is offering the following Missouri sportsbook promos:

Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don't win your first bet with the promo code CBSSPORTS. Sign up for BetMGM Missouri here:

Fanatics Missouri promo

At Fanatics, you can use this Missouri sportsbook promo:

Get 10 days of up to $100 bet match in FanCash. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri here:

Caesars Missouri promo

At Caesars, you can use this Missouri sportsbook promo:

Bet $1, double your winnings for your next 10 wagers with promo code CBSDYW. Sign up for Caesars Missouri here:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.