Missouri sports betting has been live for three weeks, but you can still boost your bankroll by taking advantage of the best Missouri sportsbook promos during the holiday season. DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbook are all live in the Show Me State, and right now they're offering sign-up bonuses worth nearly $3,000 total. Learn about the top Missouri sportsbook promos and then bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Blues or any of your other favorite teams and players. This Missouri sportsbook promo guide lets you know exactly what's available at some of the top Missouri online sportsbooks and provides instructions on how to cash in.

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars offers a first bet match up to $250 with the promo code CBS250BM. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Pitchers and catchers report during the second week of February for the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and both organizations will hope to take a step back towards contending in 2026. The latest MLB futures list the Royals at +4000 to win next year's World Series, while the Cardinals are priced at +10000. Bet the Blues at DraftKings Sportsbook now:

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 6-9 on the season with a 26-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and suffered another devastating injury in the process. A week after Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also tore his ACL and the Chiefs are down to third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Eli Drinkwitz led the Missouri Tigers to an 8-4 record this season and earned a six-year, $64.75 million contract extension in the process. He's now signed through 2031 and has a chance to become the second head coach in Mizzou history to record 30 wins in a three-year span (Gary Pinkel) on Dec. 27 at the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Tigers will take on the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3) at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville and Missouri is favored by four, while the over/under for the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff is 44.5. Bet college football at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

