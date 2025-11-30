Missouri sports betting is finally here and live wagering begins on Monday, but you can still use the pre-registration period on Sunday to take advantage of some of the best Missouri sportsbook promos. Sign-up bonuses vary from book-to-book and every Missouri online sportsbook will have a unique Missouri betting sign-up offer, so having a Missouri online sportsbook guide can help you figure out what best suits your needs. You'll likely find better deals during the Missouri betting pre-registration period than during the initial launch. Before you sign up for any Missouri online sportsbooks, you'll want to check out our guide to the best Missouri sportsbook promos so you can figure out how and where to bet on sports in Missouri.

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up and then $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with either $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Both the BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code provide bonus bets if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can deposit $50 and then receive 15 No Sweat Bets worth up to $200. If your No Sweat Bets settle as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses and also gives new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Missouri sports betting, which begins taking pre-registrations on Nov. 17 and then will take its first wagers on Dec. 1.

Missouri sports betting preview for this week

Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

With Missouri announcing a contract extension for Eli Drinkwitz on Thanksgiving Day, the Tigers can focus on closing out the season strong. Missouri started 5-0 on the season but has lost four of its last six games to drop to 7-4. However, there's still the potential to earn a prestigious bowl invitation with a win over Arkansas on Saturday and then a bowl win would make Drinkwitz the second coach in school history after Gary Pinkel to record 30 wins in a three-year span. Arkansas has lost nine in a row to drop to 2-9 on the season and has zeroed in on USF head coach Alex Golesh as its next head coach. Missouri is favored by 3 on the road and the over/under is 55.5.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

After a loss on Thursday to the Cowboys, the Chiefs have a deep hole to dig out of if they're going to continue their 10-year streak of making the NFL playoffs. In Week 14, they'll host the Houston Texans for Sunday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

It will be the first Chiefs game that Missourians can legally wager on and the NFL lookahead lines have the Chiefs listed as 4.5-point home favorites while the over/under is 43.5. All six of Kansas City's losses this season have come in one-possession games and that will certainly have to change if the Chiefs are going to claw their way back into the postseason. Bet NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Missouri State Bears vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Missouri State had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 41-34 loss at Kennesaw State last week, eliminating the Bears from Conference USA title game contention. They are still having a strong campaign though, as two of their losses came against USC and SMU in non-conference action, while their conference losses came against two teams that could square off in the conference championship. Missouri State wrapped up the regular season in a loss to Louisiana Tech on Saturday, 42-30.

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.