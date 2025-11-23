Missouri is the only state to have multiple Big 4 professional sports teams that have all won a title since 2015. Missouri residents would have loved to be able to capitalize on those championship victories over the years with a legal bet, and starting December 1, they can with Missouri sports betting opening for real money. Pre-registration for Missouri betting apps is already underway, Before you sign up for any Missouri online sportsbooks, you'll want to check out our guide to the best Missouri sportsbook promos so you can figure out how and where to bet on sports in Missouri.

Below, you'll find our guide to some of the top Missouri betting promos as well as a preview of some of the biggest games in the state of Missouri this week:

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up and then $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with either $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Both the BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code provide bonus bets if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can deposit $50 and then receive 15 No Sweat Bets worth up to $200. If your No Sweat Bets settle as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses and also gives new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Missouri sports betting, which begins taking pre-registrations on Nov. 17 and then will take its first wagers on Dec. 1.

Missouri sports betting preview for this week

Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners, noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 22

It's been a great year for college football in the state of Missouri thus far. Eli Drinkwitz has led the Missouri Tigers to a 7-3 start after winning a combined 21 games the last two seasons and the Tigers will have another chance to prove that they deserve to be ranked on Saturday. They'll visit the Oklahoma Sooners for a noon ET kickoff with the Sooners coming off an upset win over Alabama lat week to improve to 8-2. Bet the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 23

You could make a strong argument that the Week 12 NFL Game of the Week is actually being played at 1 p.m. ET, when the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Colts, who are one of three teams in the conference with only two losses. Many have doubted whether the Colts are truly one of the AFC elite despite their 8-2 record, but a victory over the Chiefs could cement that for many, especially at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite a 5-5 record, the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points and are still one of the most feared teams in the AFC after reaching the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons. This is a crucial game for Kansas City to not fall too far behind in the playoff race, as well as for the Colts to fight for respect and the No. 1 seed. Bet NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Missouri State at Kennesaw State, 2 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 22

Missouri State hasn't needed any time to adjust to the FBS level, as one of just four teams in Conference USA with one or fewer conference losses despite this being the program's first FBS season. The Bears take on another of those four teams on Saturday when they travel to play Kennesaw State. Missouri State enters on a five-game winning streak after defeating UTEP, 38-24, last week to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA. Kennesaw State has an identical record, but the Owls are coming off their first conference loss, falling to Jacksonville State, 35-26, last week. Missouri State senior Jacob Clark completed 30 of 39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns, and senior running back Shomari Lawrence rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries last week. Bet college football at FanDuel Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.