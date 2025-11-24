The launch of legalized Missouri sports betting is right around the corner, with Missouri sportsbooks accepting real-money wagers starting on Monday, December 1. New customers can pre-register now and take advantage of some of the top Missouri sports betting promos. Those can be unlocked by funding an account at the top Missouri betting apps and wagering on teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Tigers. Before you sign up for any Missouri online sportsbooks, you'll want to check out our guide to the best Missouri sportsbook promos so you can figure out how and where to bet on sports in Missouri.

Below, you'll find our guide to some of the top Missouri betting promos as well as a preview of some of the biggest games in the state of Missouri this week:

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up and then $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with either $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Both the BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code provide bonus bets if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can deposit $50 and then receive 15 No Sweat Bets worth up to $200. If your No Sweat Bets settle as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses and also gives new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Missouri sports betting, which begins taking pre-registrations on Nov. 17 and then will take its first wagers on Dec. 1.

Missouri sports betting preview for this week

Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri is stumbling down the stretch this season, having lost three of its last four games heading into its finale against Arkansas. The Tigers lost back-to-back games against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M before beating Mississippi State and then falling to Oklahoma in their most recent outing. Arkansas is on a nine-game losing streak, but seven of those losses have come by single digits. Bet the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City snapped a two-game losing streak with a crucial overtime win against Indianapolis in Week 12, improving to 6-5 this season while strengthening its playoff chances. The Chiefs could certainly use another win on Thursday when they face the Cowboys in a Thanksgiving matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is on a two-game winning streak, but Kansas City is still a road favorite in a game between teams currently on the outside of the playoff picture. Bet NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Missouri State Bears vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Missouri State was eliminated from Conference USA title game contention last week, falling to Kennesaw State in a 41-34 thriller. The Bears had their five-game winning streak snapped in that loss, and they wrap up the regular season with a home game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The Bulldogs bounced back from consecutive losses to Delaware and Washington State with an overtime win against Liberty, but they are just 1-4 on the road this season. Bet college football at FanDuel Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.