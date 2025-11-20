Missouri sports betting is finally here, with pre-registration underway and real-money wagering beginning December 1. There are 10 sportsbooks that received a license in Missouri and many are offering online sportsbook promos to new users that can help Missouri sports bettors significantly boost their bankroll.

Before you sign up for any Missouri online sportsbooks, you'll want to check out our guide to the best Missouri sportsbook promos so you can figure out how and where to bet on sports in Missouri.

Below, you'll find our guide to some of the top Missouri betting promos as well as a preview of some of the biggest games in the state of Missouri this week:

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up and then $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with either $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Both the BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code provide bonus bets if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can deposit $50 and then receive 15 No Sweat Bets worth up to $200. If your No Sweat Bets settle as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses and also gives new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up.

Missouri sports betting preview for this week

Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners, noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 22

It's been a great year for college football in the state of Missouri thus far. Eli Drinkwitz has led the Missouri Tigers to a 7-3 start after winning a combined 21 games the last two seasons and the Tigers will have another chance to prove that they deserve to be ranked on Saturday. They'll visit the Oklahoma Sooners for a noon ET kickoff with the Sooners coming off an upset win over Alabama lat week to improve to 8-2. Bet the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Missouri State at Kennesaw State, 2 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 22

Meanwhile, the Missouri State Bears are also 7-3 in their first season as a member of the football bowl subdivision. Missouri State is 5-1 in conference play and will have a huge matchup in Conference USA when they travel to take on the Kennesaw State Owls. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Bet college football at FanDuel Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.