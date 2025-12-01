Missouri sports betting has finally arrived and you can now legally wager on the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Blues and numerous teams and players nationwide. There are 10 online sportsbooks licensed to operate in Missouri, so identifying the best Missouri sportsbook promos might feel like a tall task. Before you sign up for any Missouri online sportsbooks, you'll want to check out our guide to the best Missouri sportsbook promos so you can figure out how and where to bet on sports in Missouri and preview of some of the biggest games in the state of Missouri this week:

The FanDuel Missouri promo code offers bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dennis Gates has guided Missouri basketball to the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons at the helm and the Tigers are unbeaten entering December. However, the schedule will finally start to heat up after playing only one power conference opponent (Minnesota) over the first month of the season.

They'll visit Notre Dame on Tuesday for a non-conference bout and also play Kansas on the road on Dec. 9 and then Illinois in St. Louis in the annual Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22. The Fighting Irish are 5-3 on the season, but all three of their losses have come against quality opponents (Ohio State, Kansas, Houston). Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Bet the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook now.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

The Chiefs are in serious jeopardy of having their nine-year streak of winning the AFC West snapped this season and their 10-year postseason streak is in jeopardy as well. However, they'll get another chance to creep back into the playoff picture against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

The Chiefs will host at Arrowhead Stadium and this will be the Sunday Night Football matchup with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The lookahead lines have the Chiefs favored by 5.5 at home while the over/under is 43.5. Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Marymount

Josh Schertz led the Billikens to 19 wins in his first season with the Billikens after guiding Indiana State to back-to-back postseason berths. Now he's got his sights set on taking Saint Louis back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 with Robbie Avila back in the fold.

The all-A-10 center and a one-time viral sensation during a 32-win season at Indiana State two years ago, back on the roster. The Billikens will visit Loyola Marymount on Tuesday for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Bet college hoops at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.