Missouri sports betting goes live on Monday and there are 10 online sportsbooks that will launch on opening day. Most are offering Missouri betting sign-up bonuses, but what are the best Missouri sportsbook promos and how can you make sure you're ready to wager on December 1? Pre-registration is already live in the Show Me State. Before you sign up for any Missouri online sportsbooks, you'll want to check out our guide to the best Missouri sportsbook promos so you can figure out how and where to bet on sports in Missouri. Below, you'll find our guide to some of the top Missouri betting promos as well as a preview of some of the biggest games in the state of Missouri this week:

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up and then $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with either $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Both the BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code provide bonus bets if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can deposit $50 and then receive 15 No Sweat Bets worth up to $200. If your No Sweat Bets settle as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses and also gives new users $100 in bonus bets upon sign-up.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Missouri sports betting, which begins taking pre-registrations on Nov. 17 and then will take its first wagers on Dec. 1.

Missouri sports betting preview for this week

Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

With Missouri announcing a contract extension for Eli Drinkwitz on Thanksgiving Day, the Tigers can focus on closing out the season strong. Missouri started 5-0 on the season but has lost four of its last six games to drop to 7-4. However, there's still the potential to earn a prestigious bowl invitation with a win over Arkansas on Saturday and then a bowl win would make Drinkwitz the second coach in school history after Gary Pinkel to record 30 wins in a three-year span. Arkansas has lost nine in a row to drop to 2-9 on the season and has zeroed in on USF head coach Alex Golesh as its next head coach. Missouri is favored by 3 on the road and the over/under is 55.5. Bet the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys

It may surprise you to hear that this is the first time Patrck Mahomes is playing on Thanksgiving, as he and the Chiefs often draw the maximum amount of primetime games the NFL allows and are frequently showcased on the sport's biggest days. But for the first time, Missouri residents and Kansas City Chiefs fans can watch their team on Thanksgiving when going up against the Cowboys, a Thanksgiving staple. The Chiefs are 3-point favorites after their comeback victory over the Colts last week, with an over/under set at 52 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Cowboys odds.

Dallas is coming off a 24-21 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions, erasing a 21-0 deficit to the Eagles last week. The Cowboys attempt to knock off another Super Bowl contender in what will be one of the most wagered-on games of the entire 2025 NFL season. This time next week, Missouri residents can join in on the action. Bet NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Missouri State Bears vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Missouri State had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 41-34 loss at Kennesaw State last week, eliminating the Bears from Conference USA title game contention. They are still having a strong campaign though, as two of their losses came against USC and SMU in non-conference action, while their conference losses came against two teams that could square off in the conference championship. Missouri State will wrap up the regular season against Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon, as the Bears try to win eight games for the second year in a row. Bet college football at FanDuel Sportsbook starting December 1 and pre-register now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.