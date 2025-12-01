Missouri sports betting has officially launched, and you can now legally bet on sports teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Blues and numerous teams and players nationwide. Identifying the best Missouri sportsbook promos might feel like a tall task. Before you sign up for any Missouri online sportsbooks, you'll want to check out our guide to the best Missouri sportsbook promos so you can figure out how and where to bet on sports in Missouri and a preview of some of the biggest games in the state of Missouri this week. Missouri betting sites available include DraftKings, FanDuel, and Bet365.

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars requires new users to win their first bet of at least $5 to get $150 in bonus bets by using the promo code CBSMO. Those customers who made a deposit will also receive five 100% profit boosts that can be used on any wager of $25 or less. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dennis Gates has guided Missouri basketball to the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons at the helm and the Tigers are unbeaten entering December. However, the schedule will finally start to heat up after playing only one power conference opponent (Minnesota) over the first month of the season.

They'll visit Notre Dame on Tuesday for a non-conference bout and also play Kansas on the road on Dec. 9 and then Illinois in St. Louis in the annual Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22. The Fighting Irish are 5-3 on the season, but all three of their losses have come against quality opponents (Ohio State, Kansas, Houston). Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and Missouri is a 1.5-point favorite. Bet the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook now.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

The Chiefs are in serious jeopardy of having their nine-year streak of winning the AFC West snapped this season and their 10-year postseason streak is in jeopardy as well. However, they'll get another chance to creep back into the playoff picture against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

The Chiefs will host at Arrowhead Stadium and this will be the Sunday Night Football matchup with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The lookahead lines have the Chiefs favored by 5.5 at home while the over/under is 43.5. Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Marymount

Josh Schertz led the Billikens to 19 wins in his first season with the Billikens after guiding Indiana State to back-to-back postseason berths. Now he's got his sights set on taking Saint Louis back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 with Robbie Avila back in the fold.

The all-A-10 center and a one-time viral sensation during a 32-win season at Indiana State two years ago, back on the roster. The Billikens will visit Loyola Marymount on Tuesday for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Bet college hoops at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Responsible gaming

