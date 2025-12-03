Missouri sports betting finally launched on Monday and Missourians finally have the chance to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers and just about every other live sporting event. Several Missouri online sportsbooks are offering lucrative Missouri sign-up bonuses to new customers in the Show Me State, but identifying the best Missouri sportsbook promos can be a challenge if you're new to sports gambling. This Missouri sportsbook promo guide lets you know exactly what's available at some of the top Missouri online sportsbooks and provides instructions on how to cash in.

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars requires new users to win their first bet of at least $5 to get $150 in bonus bets by using the promo code CBSMO. Those customers who made a deposit will also receive five 100% profit boosts that can be used on any wager of $25 or less. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dennis Gate has guided the Missouri Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons at the helm and his program is off to an 8-0 start on the season. However, the Tigers will face arguably their biggest test yet on Tuesday night when they travel to South Bend, Ind. to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame is 5-3 on the season, but all three of its losses came away from home against power conference opponents. This will be the first team in the top 100 of the NET rankings that Missouri has faced and only the second road game so far this season. DraftKings lists the Tigers as 1.5-point favorites while the over/under is 148.5 for tonight's 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Bet the Tigers at DraftKings Sportsbook now.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

The Chiefs are in serious jeopardy of having their nine-year streak of winning the AFC West snapped this season and their 10-year postseason streak is in jeopardy as well. However, they'll get another chance to creep back into the playoff picture against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

The Chiefs will host at Arrowhead Stadium and this will be the Sunday Night Football matchup with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The lookahead lines have the Chiefs favored by 5.5 at home while the over/under is 43.5. Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.