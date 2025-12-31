Missouri sports betting was legalized on Dec. 1 after a lengthy battle to pass legislation to open up sports gambling in the Show Me State, and now you're finally able to bet on the Chiefs, Royals, Blues, Cardinals, or any of your other favorite teams and players in Missouri. Now is also the time to capitalize on the best Missouri sportsbook promos, with most of the top Missouri sportsbooks offering sign-up bonuses for new customers within the state. Right now, you can get nearly $3,000 in bonuses from top Missouri online sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook, and our Missouri sports betting guide details all the available offers from those Missouri betting apps.

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars offers a first bet match up to $250 with the promo code CBS250BM. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Pitchers and catchers report during the second week of February for the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and both organizations will hope to take a step back towards contending in 2026. The latest MLB futures list the Royals at +4000 to win next year's World Series, while the Cardinals are priced at +10000. Bet the Blues at DraftKings Sportsbook now:

The 2025 season has been the most disappointing of the Andy Reid era, but the Kansas City Chiefs will see out their season with one more game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs were eliminated from postseason contention in Week 15 against the Chargers, the same week they lost Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending ACL injury that could also cost the two-time NFL MVP time in 2026. With Mahomes coming off a major surgery and Travis Kelce hitting free agency this offseason before turning 37 early next year, could this be an offseason of change for Kansas City. The franchise already announced one big move this month, as the Chiefs will leave Arrowhead Stadium for a new stadium in Kansas that is expected to open in 2031. Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Dennis Gates is in his fourth season at the helm of Missouri basketball and he's guided the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years. Now Mizzou is off to a 10-3 start, but the Tigers went 1-3 against power conference opponents during non-conference play and are coming off a 91-48 loss to Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22. After the holiday break, they'll begin SEC play on Jan. 3 against No. 22 Florida (8-4), who is the defending national champion. Missouri begins conference play priced at +6000 to win the SEC and +25000 to win the national championship. Bet college basketball at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

