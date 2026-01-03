There were 10 online sportsbooks that went live when Missouri sports betting was legalized on Dec. 1 and now new customers in the Show Me State have a chance to cash in on some of the best Missouri sportsbook promos. DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbook are all offering their own unique sign-up bonuses. So how can you score bonus bets and use No Sweat First Bets to build your bankroll on some of the best Missouri sports betting apps? This Missouri sports betting guide breaks down the top offers and previews what's upcoming for the state's biggest teams.

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars offers a first bet match up to $250 with the promo code CBS250BM. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri sports betting preview

St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals

Baseball season is right around the corner with pitchers and catchers reporting the second week of February across the MLB, and the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals have both been bolstering their rosters this offseason. Kansas City recently added outfielder Lane Thomas on a one-year deal while the Cardinals added Dustin May and then shipped Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Red Sox for a handful of prospects. The latest MLB futures from DraftKings list the Royals at +4000 to win the World Series while the Cardinals are priced at +10000. Bet the MLB at DraftKings Sportsbook now:

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their fifth straight game, falling to the Broncos, 20-13, on Christmas, as they close up arguably the most disappointing season in the NFL this year. The Chiefs dropped to 6-10 with the loss, securing their first double-digit loss season since 2012, which was also their last losing season in general. Kansas City closes its season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 in what could be Travis Kelce's final NFL game. Without the Chiefs in the postseason picture, Missouri residents can wager on NFL future bets guilt free on out-of-state teams, such as the Rams (+450), Bills (+850) or Eagles (+900). Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Missouri Tigers men's basketball

Dennis Gates is in his fourth season at the helm of Missouri basketball and he's guided the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years. Now Mizzou is off to a 10-3 start, but the Tigers went 1-3 against power conference opponents during non-conference play and are coming off a 91-48 loss to Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22. After the holiday break, they'll begin SEC play on Jan. 3 against No. 22 Florida (8-4), who is the defending national champion. Missouri begins conference play priced at +6000 to win the SEC and +25000 to win the national championship. Bet college basketball at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Responsible gaming

