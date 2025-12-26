December 1 marked the official launch of Missouri sports betting and fans in the Show Me State can finally bet on their favorite teams and players, like the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Blues or Travis Kelce and Robert Thomas. Even better, several of the top Missouri sports betting apps are offering sign-up bonuses that include bet-and-get promotions, No Sweat First Bets and other perks. How can you cash in on the best Missouri sportsbook promos and what Missouri betting apps suit your needs? This Missouri sportsbook promo guide lets you know exactly what's available at some of the top Missouri online sportsbooks and provides instructions on how to cash in.

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars offers a first bet match up to $250 with the promo code CBS250BM. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri sports betting preview

St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals

Pitchers and catchers report during the second week of February for the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and both organizations will hope to take a step back towards contending in 2026. The latest MLB futures list the Royals at +4000 to win next year's World Series, while the Cardinals are priced at +10000. Bet the Blues at DraftKings Sportsbook now:

Chiefs vs. Raiders

The Chiefs will wrap up a lost season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. The Chiefs fell to the Broncos on Christmas Day to fall to 6-10. Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Missouri vs. Virginia

After six seasons in Columbia, Eli Drinkwitz has helped establish the Missouri Tigers as a program to be taken seriously in the SEC. Mizzou is bowl eligible for the fifth year in a row and will take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The Tigers went 8-4 this season while the Cavaliers are coming off a 10-3 year, but the latest college football odds list Missouri as the 4-point favorite despite news that starting quarterback Beau Pribula has entered the college football transfer portal. Meanwhile, the over/under is 44.5 points and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Bet college football at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.