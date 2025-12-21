Missouri sports betting has been legal since December 1, but sports bettors in the Show Me State can still take advantage of the latest Missouri sportsbook promos. New customers have a slew of Missouri sportsbook promo codes to choose from, but knowing which one offers the best bang for your buck can be a tough decision. Whether you want to place a bet on football, basketball, hockey, or any other sport, now is the perfect time to sign up for a Missouri sports betting account. You can even wager on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are favored by a field goal against the Titans on Sunday. This Missouri sportsbook promo guide lets you know exactly what's available at some of the top Missouri online sportsbooks and provides instructions on how to cash in.

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars offers a first bet match up to $250 with the promo code CBS250BM. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri vs. Illinois

The Missouri Tigers are 10-2 on the hardwood this season coming off an 82-60 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday. However, Dennis Gates' squad lacks a signature victory, as Mizzou's only win over a power conference opponent came against Minnesota on Nov. 12 at home.

They'll get the chance to add a resume-building win on Dec. 22 when Missouri takes on No. 13 Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis for the annual Braggin' Rights game. The Fighting Illini are 8-3 on the season but already have wins over Texas Tech, Tennessee and Ohio State on their resume. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Bet the Blues at DraftKings Sportsbook now:

Chiefs vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs were officially eliminated from postseason contention last week, ending a 10-year streak of making the playoffs. To make matters even worse, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. However, the show must go on and the Chiefs will head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Missouri vs. Virginia

The Tigers won't have a chance to notch a third consecutive season with double-digits in wins after an 8-4 regular season, but they will have a chance to collect their 30th win overall in the last three years at the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. No. 25 Missouri will take on No. 20 Virginia at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

The Cavaliers were the runner-up in the ACC this season and narrowly missed out on making the College Football Playoff. Now Tony Elliott will guide them in their first bowl game since 2019 while Eli Drinkwitz (fresh off a contract extension) is taking Missouri to its fifth bowl game in a row. The Tigers are favored by 7 in the latest college football odds while the over/under is 48.5. Bet college football at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Responsible gaming

