Now that Missouri sports betting has launched, you'll want to identify the best Missouri sportsbook promos before you begin wagering on your favorite teams and players. The top Missouri online sportsbooks are offering Missouri sports betting sign-up bonuses like bet-and-get promotions that can allow you to boost your bankroll quickly. This Missouri sportsbook promo guide lets you know exactly what's available at some of the top Missouri online sportsbooks and provides instructions on how to cash in.

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars requires new users to win their first bet of at least $5 to get $150 in bonus bets by using the promo code CBSMO. Those customers who made a deposit will also receive five 100% profit boosts that can be used on any wager of $25 or less. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri sports betting preview

Saint Louis vs. Central Michigan

After winning 32 games in his final season at Indiana State, Josh Schertz took the Saint Louis job with designs on ending a six-year NCAA Tournament drought last season. He guided the Billikens to 19 wins and an NIT appearance in his first season at the helm, but the bar is much higher in Year Two with all-conference center Robbie Avila back to lead the charge.



Saint Louis is off to a 7-1 start after a 91-70 win on the road against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday and the Billikens are up to No. 35 in the NET rankings. Now they're set to host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sunday at Chaifetz Arena at 3 p.m. ET. Central Michigan is 3-5 on the season and most recently lost at Loyola Chicago on Tuesday. Bet Saint Louis at DraftKings Sportsbook now:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

The Chiefs are in serious jeopardy of having their nine-year streak of winning the AFC West snapped this season and their 10-year postseason streak is in jeopardy as well. However, they'll get another chance to creep back into the playoff picture against the Houston Texans in Week 14.

The Chiefs will host at Arrowhead Stadium and this will be the Sunday Night Football matchup with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The lookahead lines have the Chiefs favored by 3.5 at home, while the over/under is 42. Bet NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Missouri vs. Kansas

Once upon a time, Missouri and Kansas were rivals in the Big 12 and after a nine-year absence when the Tigers left for the SEC in 2012, the Border War was renewed in 2021. Kansas won the first three head-to-head matchups after the rivalry resumed, but the Tigers scored a 76-67 win in Columbia last season.



Mark Mitchell scored 17 points and blocked three shots in the win over the Jayhawks and the senior forward is putting up the best numbers of his career in 2025-26. Now Mitchell and the Tigers will be seeking a huge resume boost as they head to Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET tipoff. Bet college basketball at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.