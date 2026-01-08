The first Missouri sports betting monthly report will give us a glimpse into how betting was received in the Show Me State, but in the interim you can still use some of the best Missouri sportsbook promos to boost your bankroll as a new customer. Top Missouri betting apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbook are all offering Missouri sign-up bonus for new users and you can use those bonuses to bet your favorite teams and players. Check out our Missouri sports betting guide with instructions on how to collect and then take a look at some of your wagering options for the Missouri Tigers, Saint Louis Billikens, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.

Missouri sportsbook promos

Where to bet on sports in Missouri

The DraftKings Missouri promo code, bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet. The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 provides new users with $365 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, Caesars Missouri promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are also live. BetMGM provides the payout based on your first-ever wager on the betting app, while the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet and get promotion that is spread over multiple days. Caesars offers a first bet match up to $250 with the promo code CBSSPORTS250BM. With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet equals the size of your stake in your initial bet. Meanwhile, new users at Fanatics Sportsbook can bet $10 and receive $100 in FanCash instantly on each of their first three days after sign-up for $300 in total FanCash.

Missouri sports betting preview

St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals

Baseball season is right around the corner with pitchers and catchers reporting the second week of February across the MLB, and the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals have both been bolstering their rosters this offseason. Kansas City recently added outfielder Lane Thomas on a one-year deal while the Cardinals added Dustin May and then shipped Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Red Sox for a handful of prospects. The latest MLB futures from DraftKings list the Royals at +4000 to win the World Series while the Cardinals are priced at +10000. Bet the MLB at DraftKings Sportsbook now:

Missouri Tigers men's basketball

Dennis Gates is in his fourth season at the helm of Missouri basketball and he's guided the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years. Now Mizzou is off to a 10-3 start, but the Tigers went 1-3 against power conference opponents during non-conference play and are coming off a 91-48 loss to Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22. After the holiday break, they'll begin SEC play on Jan. 3 against No. 22 Florida (8-4), who is the defending national champion. Missouri begins conference play priced at +6000 to win the SEC and +25000 to win the national championship. Bet college basketball at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

St. Louis Blues

Missouri's only NHL franchise dug itself a hole by going under .500 in the first half of the season, but the Blues are still only a few points out of a playoff spot in the congested West. Last season, a midseason coaching change helped turn St. Louis' season around and a 12-game winning streak late in the year ended a three-year postseason drought. However, after opening the season with +5000 odds to win the Stanley Cup, the Blues are now priced at +10000 to win a championship and +370 to make the playoffs. Bet NHL at FanDuel Sportsbook now:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

For additional responsible gambling support in Missouri, call Missouri's Problem Gambling Helpline: 888-BETS-OFF (888-238-7633), available 24/7.