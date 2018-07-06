MLE president doesn't want technology to 'interrupt the sanctity' of the Hot Dog Eating Contest

Major League Baseball has replay. Soccer has VAR. But Major League Eating will not be tainted by evil machines. MLE president Rich Shea confirmed as much, saying that he doesn't want to "interrupt the sanctity" of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 if he does add technology -- but his reasoning might be just a little self-absorbed.

"If we do introduce technology, it can't interrupt the sanctity of the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, which is an American treasure, and really we want to disrupt it as little as we can," Shea said per Sport Techie.

The ongoing question, of course, remains how you would monitor how much food someone is eating without using a chip that either is very invasive or meant to be ingested. MLE does use scales for food such as wings, but who knows how that would translate to hot dogs.

Debate around the topic erupted after it was found that reigning champion Joey Chestnut ate 74 -- not 64 like was originally thought -- hot dogs in 10 minutes. The error didn't change the winner or the order, but it did set a new record once it was found one of Chestnut's plates wasn't counted.

Although whether it's an "American treasure" as Shea claims is debatable, there's no doubting that it's a Fourth of July tradition. And, if you put yourself in Chestnut's shoes, if you care enough to eat 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes, you definitely want the world to know how many dogs you actually ate. As for "the sanctity," however, there probably isn't much Shea needs to worry about. Hopefully there aren't people who genuinely believe that human error is part of Major League Eating.