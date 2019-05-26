Monaco Grand Prix 2019 odds, F1 picks: Advanced model backing Alexander Albon, fading Pierre Gasly

The 2019 Monaco Grand Prix is the sixth race of the Formula One season and will feature a star-studded group of drivers looking to be crowned champion. The green flag drops at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 26, at 9:10 a.m. ET from Circuit de Monaco. Mercedes has dominated through the first five races of the season, finishing one-two in each race. Mercedes has also won four of the last six at Monaco, which bodes well for Lewis Hamilton, who enters Sunday's race as the favorite at 11-10 odds. The latest 2019 Monaco Grand Prix odds also list former champion Sebastian Vettel (12-1) among the Vegas favorites. This year's race at Circuit de Monaco boasts an extremely talented field of drivers, so before you make any 2019 Monaco Grand Prix picks, check out the F1 predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary F1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account. Earlier this year, it nailed Hamilton winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. Now, the model has turned its attention to Monaco and revealed its F1 picks only over at SportsLine.

For Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, we can tell you the model is high on Alexander Albon, who makes a strong run at the title despite going off as a massive 1000-1 long shot. Albon enters Sunday's race with confidence after finishing inside the top 10 in two of his last four Grand Prix races. He's been consistent as well. He's finished outside the top 12 just once this season, a 14th place finish in Melbourne.

The rookie's car seems to be firing on all cylinders before the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix after finishing Free Practice 2 in fifth place. Plus, Albon has proven he has what it takes to compete on Monaco's streets after he took the pole position at Circuit de Monaco in Formula 2 last year. At 1000-1 odds, Albon is a long shot you want to be all over at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix.

One of the model's surprising 2019 Grand Prix de Monaco picks: It's fading Pierre Gasly of Red Bull Racing, one of the Vegas favorites. There are far better values than the 10-1 F1 at Monaco odds he's getting.

Gasly has yet to record a top-five finish this season. He also landed outside the top 10 at Australia and failed to finish the race at Azerbaijan. He was 10th at Monaco last season and his Red Bull Racing team hasn't shown the ability to consistently contend at a high level this season, so he's a driver to steer clear of this weekend.

The model has also made the call on which Team Mercedes driver has more upside, and found three other drivers with astronomical quadruple-digit odds that make a run at the title. Anybody who picks these massive long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the Grand Prix de Monaco 2019? And which massive long shots make a run at the title? Check out the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that has simulated this event 10,000 times and has crushed its F1 picks.

Lewis Hamilton 11-10

Valterri Bottas 5-2

Max Verstappen 9-2

Pierre Gasly 10-1

Sebastian Vettel 12-1

Charles Leclerc 16-1

Roman Grosjean 500-1

Daniel Ricciardo 500-1

Kevin Magnussen 1000-1

Nico Hulkenberg 1000-1

Alexander Albon 1000-1

Kimi Raikkonen 2000-1

Lando Norris 2000-1

Danil Kvyat 2000-1

Sergio Perez 2000-1

Carlos Sainz Jr. 2000-1

Lance Stroll 2000-1