Mongolian Groom, euthanized at Breeders' Cup, is 37th horse to die at Santa Anita Park since December

Yet another racehorse died following an event at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, continuing a very concerning trend that has plagued the sport of horse racing. Race officials announced that Mongolian Groom was euthanized after suffering a serious fracture to his left hind leg during the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Saturday night, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Mongolian Groom is the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since last December, an astounding number of casualties for one of the most popular tracks in the United States. More than 67,000 spectators were in attendance for Saturday's race.

The 4-year-old horse, which entered the race as a 15-1 long shot, pulled up near the eighth pole as it suffered what ultimately became a fatal injury. A response team rushed to the horse's aid on the track and helped transport it to a nearby hospital station where the decision was made to euthanize the animal following a consultation of four veterinarians.

"The death of Mongolian Groom is a loss to the entire horse racing community," the Breeders' Cup said in a statement on Saturday night."Our equine and human athletes' safety is the Breeders' Cup's top priority. We have worked closely with Santa Anita leading up to the World Championships to promote enhanced equine safety. Santa Anita has implemented numerous industry-leading reforms to enhance the existing health and safety measures with the intent of providing a safe racing environment."

Track safety has been an ongoing issue for Santa Anita, which recently implemented changes to medication and training guidelines in an effort to curtail the rising number of horse casualties. Mongolian Groom was the only horse to be injured in the track's final 14 Cup races of the season.

Prior to the weekend's events, California Senator Dianne Feinstein said that the Breeders' Cup would serve as a "critical test" for the future of horse racing in California. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the response is to the latest death at the track.

Mongolian Groom had three wins in 16 races and career earnings of nearly $580,000.