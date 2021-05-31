MotoGP announced on Sunday that Swiss Moto3 driver Jason Dupasquier died following a serious crash that took place at the Italian Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday. He was 19.

The fatal crash involved Dupasquier, Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba and took place between Turns 9 and 10 near the end of the session, according to CNN. Dupasquier fell and "was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki," the Associated Press reported. Alcoba later said hat he thought he had also drove over Dupasquier's legs, according to the AP.

The session was immediately red-flagged while Dupasquier, who was in "a stable state" immediately following the accident, was transferred by medical helicopter to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement on Sunday.

MotoGP also took to Twitter to offer condolences regarding Dupasquier's death.

"On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones," the tweet read. "You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

Dupasquier was ranked 12th and was in his second season in the Moto3 World Championship. In 2016, he won the NEC Championship Moto3 title. He had multiple Swiss National championships.