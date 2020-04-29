Motorcross legend Marty Smith and wife Nancy die in dune buggy accident
Marty Smith was 63 years old
Motorcross legend and hall of famer Marty Smith died on Monday in a dune buggy accident in California. Smith's wife, Nancy, was in the dune buggy with Marty and also died in the accident.
Family friend Lee Ramage confirmed their deaths in a Facebook post following the accident.
"It's with the heaviest, grieving heart that I have to tell you Marty and Nancy Smith were killed yesterday in a rollover accident in his dune buggy at the imperial sand dunes," Ramage wrote. "My wife, Tammi and I were in the buggy and were unhurt. We spent at least an hour trying to save their lives before first responders arrived. Marty took his last breath while I was holding his head, keeping his airway clear."
Smith will be remembered as one of the top motorcross riders ever. The California native began racing on the professional circuit in the early 1970s when he was just a teenager and ended up winning his first of three American Motorcyclist Association national championships in 1974, at the age of 18.
The motorcross legend suffered a serious accident during the Houston Supercross race at the Astrodome in 1978. He broke his hip in that accident and he ultimately retired in 1981.
Smith was inducted into the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Hall of Fame in 2000.
