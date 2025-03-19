The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will battle the American Eagles in a 2025 First Four matchup on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers (22-12), who finished fourth in the MAAC during the regular season, are making their seventh tournament appearance and first since 2021. The Eagles (22-12), who tied for the Patriot League regular-season title with Bucknell, are making their fourth tournament appearance, but first since 2014.

Tipoff from University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. American holds a 38-32 edge in the all-time series between the teams. American is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Mount St. Mary's vs. American odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 129. Before making any American vs. Mount St. Mary's picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mount St. Mary's vs. American and just locked in its predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for American vs. Mount St. Mary's:

Mount St. Mary's vs. American spread: American -2.5

Mount St. Mary's vs. American over/under: 129 points

Mount St. Mary's vs. American money line: American -144, Mount St. Mary's +121

MSM: The Mountaineers have hit the money line in 21 of their last 32 games (+27.30 units)

AM: The Eagles have hit the team total over in 17 of their last 26 games (+6.65 units)

Why American can cover

The Eagles, who were first in the Patriot League in scoring defense at 67.3 points per game, were led in offense by senior forward Matt Rogers. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27 minutes. He is connecting on 55.6% of his field goals, including 39.9% from 3-point range, and 74.5% of his free throws. He was dominant in the Patriot League final win over Navy, pouring in 25 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out two assists.

Also powering the American offense is senior guard Elijah Stephens. In 30 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30.4 minutes. He scored 16 points and added four assists and three rebounds in a 72-62 win over Colgate in the Patriot League semifinals. In a 78-75 overtime win over Lehigh on Feb. 8, he had a season-high 23 points with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Why Mount St. Mary's can cover

Junior forward Dola Adebayo has reached double-digit scoring in eight of his past nine games. He scored 15-points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in Saturday's MAAC title game win. In the quarterfinals, a 62-58 win over Marist on Thursday, he registered a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and one assist in 28.9 minutes.

Sophomore guard Dallas Hobbs is coming off a solid performance in the win over Iona, pouring in 18 points, while adding seven assists and three rebounds. He had 17 points and three assists in a 62-52 win over Marist on March 8. In 28 games, including 24 starts, he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.7 minutes. He is a solid free throw shooter, connecting on 79.1% of his foul shots.

How to make Mount St. Mary's vs. American picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 140 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins American vs. Mount St. Mary's, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mount St. Mary's vs. American spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.