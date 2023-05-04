Season 3 of SailGP will be coming to a close with the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final on Saturday and Sunday. After a thrilling campaign, Season 3 will crown the overall season champion at the event, which will take place in the San Francisco Bay.

Only defending champion Australia has qualified for the winner-take-all Grand Final in San Francisco, but New Zealand is in second place, very closely fighting off France and Great Britain in the standings. All three will be looking to finish on a strong note. Teams will be jostling for position to try and place as Season 3 wraps up.

And while the SailGP championship may be unattainable for the United States, but the Americans are looking to end the campaign strong heading into Season 4.

The Grand Final takes place between Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay. The course is often known for having breezy conditions.

Here's how you can watch all of the SailGP action.

How to watch Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final