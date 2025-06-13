Colorado State's Mya Lesnar placed her name in the history books by winning the Division I shot put national title at the 2025 NCAA Championships. Lesnar, the daughter of WWE and UFC star Brock Lesnar, won the first outdoor national championship for the Rams since 2005 when Loree Smith won the hammer throw.

Lesnar put together a spectacular performance with her top throw totaling 62 feet, 4 1/2 inches to help secure the victory. Each competitor is awarded three attempts, but Lesnar made a statement out of the gate with a throw of more than 60 feet to earn an early advantage.

Illinois athlete Abria Smith finished in second place with her third throw landing at 61 feet, 10 1/4 inches. Still, Lesnar's second-best throw of 61 feet, 11 inches was more than enough to push her to an impressive victory.

Lesnar spent his first two collegiate seasons at Arizona State before transferring to Colorado State. Upon arriving, she won the weight throw at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in 2023 with a personal best throw of 20.68 meters.

Since arriving at Colorado State, she's perfected her craft to become one of the top shot putters in the nation.

The Rams star entered the NCAA Championships ranked No. 1 in the nation, but this is far from her first bout of success. In 2024, Lesnar won the national title in shot put for indoor track and field.

She also competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she finished in sixth place with a throw of 62 feet, 4 1/2 inches. In 2025, Lesnar's personal best throw of 64 feet, 3 3/4 inches would've put her on the medal stand at the 2024 games.